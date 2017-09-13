Deals firm Itison doubles earnings as expansion pays off

Daily deals and events specialist Itison has doubled its profits as the Glasgow-headquartered business continues its “exponential growth path”.

Pre-tax profit has jumped from £787,000 to almost £1.6 million while turnover rose 38 per cent to £23.7m with the firm’s expansion into the north of England contributing to the results alongside the launch of its “groups platform” which focuses on dining, leisure and “experiential offers” for parties of six-plus.

• READ MORE: Could this be the whackiest office in Scotland?

Last year, Itison ran a competition for one lucky winner to have lunch with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, with each £5 donation being used by the Social Bite good cause to buy a homeless person a meal and a hot drink.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chief executive Oli Norman said: “We’ve had another great year of growth and results alongside a major focus on R&D investment; building our analytics platforms and new services for the over 4,000 amazing businesses we work with.”

“We’ve also had a lot of fun in the process; building a new world-class headquarters, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charities and of course escorting one of our members to lunch with Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The firm’s new HQ features a hot air balloon, a large tree and a fireman’s pole.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook