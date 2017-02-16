Deal struck for rental flats development in Leith

Nearly 140 build-to-rent flats have been given the go-ahead in Leith after property firm Rettie & Co concluded legals on behalf of Forth Ports.

The development marks a further collaboration between the ports and property group, Rettie and Hart Builders. It also marks the third occasion on which Rettie has partnered with Cruden Group, which will be providing the construction phase funding alongside Royal Bank of Scotland for the scheme.

The latest plans for 138 rental properties build on “unprecedented” demand for the last block of 96 units handed over at the end of 2016. Together, the developments complete the frontage of the Western Harbour masterplan.

Nick Watson, director at Rettie, said: “The build-to-rent sector in Edinburgh continues to experience exceptional market demand and the Sandpiper Drive development is consistent with the increasing number of projects that are coming on stream in 2017. It has become an area of real expertise for our team.”

