Dawn Homes secures £14m to build Central Belt presence

Glasgow-based housebuilder Dawn Homes is to boost its presence across the Central Belt with the help of a £14 million funding package from Bank of Scotland.

Work recently began on a 20-unit executive development in Torrance, East Dunbartonshire, and the firm – founded in 1972 – is due to start building a 39-unit project in nearby Kirkintilloch later this year, along with a 20-unit development in Howwood, Renfrewshire, early next year.

Dawn Homes founder and chairman Alan Macdonald, said: “There’s a huge demand for premium properties across the Central Belt. We’ve chosen to invest in sites that will prove popular with buyers looking for homes designed and built to the highest of standards.

“The funding from Bank of Scotland will allow us to work towards achieving an ambitious five-year plan that will both stabilise and enhance our position in the housebuilding market.”

Andy Seaton, relationship director for Bank of Scotland, added: “Dawn Homes is an example of a forward-thinking business that plans accordingly to the needs of its customers.

“Housebuilders are a significant part of the country’s economy and with the sector set to boost growth in Scotland’s construction industry, their success is essential to helping Britain prosper. We’re committed to supporting businesses, like Dawn Homes, in achieving ambitious growth plans.”

