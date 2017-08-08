Date set for construction sector ‘innovation factory’

Have your say

A £3 million “innovation factory” for the construction sector is to open its doors in South Lanarkshire next month.

The Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) facility, at Hamilton International Technology Park, will be launched on 11 September.

Speakers at the event will include Crossrail chief executive Andrew Wolstenholme, Urban Splash chairman Tom Bloxham and Entrepreneurial Spark co-founder Jim Duffy.

CSIC chief executive Stephen Good said the site will enable firms to “innovate, take risks, explore and learn in a safe and supported environment”.

He added: “The Innovation Factory is something that the team here at CSIC has been working towards since we launched in October 2014.

“We have seen a steady increase in construction innovation over the past few years, and I hope that this new facility will inspire even more people within the industry to think outside the box.”

