Could this be the whackiest office in Scotland?

An oak tree takes centre stage in Itison's new Glasgow office. Picture: Contributed

A fireman’s pole and pink phone box are probably the last things you would expect to see in an office, but these are just some of the features to be found in a Glasgow firm’s new base.

Daily deals and events specialist Itison, whose offerings have included the chance to dine with Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, has also installed a giant oak tree and fully stocked bar at its Merchant City headquarters.

The office also has a fireman's pole and a glass cube for meetings. Picture: Contributed

The group, founded by chief executive Oli Norman, has invested £2.5 million on the revamp of the grade-A listed Cochrane House, the former John Street Church, in a move that has also created a yoga studio, reading room, café area and a pink glass cube for meetings.

Norman said: “Our aim was to create a purpose-built office that’s as inspiring as it is fun – and it’s turned out awesome.

“Each area is styled on the businesses we work with so we have a hotel style reception, a fully stocked bar and a yoga studio – plus loads of fun features, like the fireman’s pole, that are actually functional too.”

There is also a pink phone box for private calls. Picture: Contributed

Itison, which also has offices in Dundee, Edinburgh and Newcastle, employs 60 people. Last year it ran a competition for one lucky winner to have lunch with The Revenant star DiCaprio, with each £5 donation being used by the Social Bite good cause to buy a homeless person a meal and a hot drink.

So far its annual fundraisers for Social Bite have provided more than 200,000 meals for homeless people across Scotland.

