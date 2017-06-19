Contractor appointed for Edinburgh St Andrew Square revamp

Property developer Chris Stewart Group has appointed construction services firm ISG to build a flagship multimillion-pound office and leisure project as part of the wider redevelopment of The Registers district in Edinburgh.

Part of the comprehensive regeneration of the south-east corner of St Andrew Square, the new mixed-use Mint Building scheme will see ISG create 61,000 square feet of office accommodation and 11,000sq ft of leisure space at ground and basement levels.

• READ MORE: Revamp of Edinburgh’s ‘dark and uninviting’ corner

Incorporating an 1860s warehouse, constructed in the Venetian Gothic style, the building will retain and repair the imposing facade, but extend capacity via a new steel frame structure.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Andy McLinden, managing director of ISG’s Scottish business, said: “There are encouraging signs of growth in the Edinburgh office market and reinvigorating existing assets is a key trend.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook