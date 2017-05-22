Contact centre firm Ascensos to grow workforce by half

A contact centre business based in Motherwell today revealed that it is growing its workforce by up to half with a new site marking its first UK operation outside Scotland.

Ascensos, which says it has 1,200 staff, is opening a customer service centre on the Isle of Wight, investing more than £1 million and creating up to 600 jobs.

The site is due to open in September and Isle of Wight Council believes the project’s value to the island’s economy is £35m.

Ascensos, which was founded in 2013 and manages customer service enquiries for retailers including Argos, B&Q, and Oasis, said the new facility will handle inbound telephone, email, social media and online queries.

The firm operates one contact centre in Motherwell and two in Clydebank, as well as operations in the Netherlands and Romania.

Chief executive John Devlin said: “This is a major strategic move for Ascensos, increasing our capacity by 30 per cent.”

