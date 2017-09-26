Contact centre firm Ascensos goes live on Isle of Wight

Have your say

Motherwell-headquartered Ascensos saw its new contact centre on the Isle of Wight go “live” for the first time yesterday.

The first intake of 60 team members began handling enquiries on behalf of sports retailing giant JD Sports.

The new facility, located in Cowes, will ultimately handle inbound telephone, email and online enquiries on behalf of a range of major retailers including JD Sports, Game and Argos.

Lyle McLean, local operations director, said: “This is a significant day for our new Isle of Wight operation and we were delighted that the first members of our new team decided to enter into the spirit by adopting a sporting theme for the day.

“This is our first intake of team members and, at full strength, we plan to have created 600 jobs on the Isle of Wight.”

The first cohort of team members has spent the last two weeks undertaking a “rigorous” training schedule.

