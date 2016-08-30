Construction sector aims to build up productivity

A new initiative aimed at boosting profits in Scotland’s construction sector through improved productivity is set to be launched in the coming weeks.

The Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) will collaborate with Scottish Enterprise, the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service, Zero Waste Scotland and Skills Development Scotland in a bid to drive efficiencies across the industry.

Full details of the “profit through productivity” programme of events – due to kick off in October – will be outlined at a conference, organised jointly by CSIC and trade body Construction Scotland, taking place at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on 13 September. Bringing together hundreds of the industry’s key influencers and decision makers, key themes for the meeting include innovation, productivity, digitisation and building information modelling.

Ken Gillespie, the outgoing chief operating officer of building group Galliford Try – owner of Edinburgh-based Morrison Construction – and a member of Construction Scotland’s industry leadership group, will chair a session focusing on building profit and productivity. It will also feature Ian Ballentine, executive procurement director at Heathrow Airport, John Forster, chairman of Brechin-based Forster Group, and Lynsey Lennon, performance team leader for alliance management at publicly-owned Scottish Water.

Construction Scotland chairman Ed Monaghan said: “The construction sector is such a vital part of our economy here in Scotland that it is in everyone’s best interests for it to thrive. If you work in the construction industry, you will know the challenges we face.

“Continual improvement is the name of the game in terms of efficiency, effectiveness, and ultimately improved profitability. Construction Scotland’s profit through productivity initiative is here to help you and your business do just that. I’d urge everyone in the construction industry to get along to the Conference to not only find out all about this programme and how they can get involved with it, but also learn from some top industry experts and network with hundreds of construction peers.”

CSIC chief executive Stephen Good added: “These may be rather uncertain times for the construction industry, but the best thing a business can do to secure its future is to have a positive attitude, look ahead and think about how it can do things differently and more efficiently. Our event will share tips and tricks on how to be more productive, and improve profitability, and it doesn’t matter whether you are a very small company or a major contractor, these messages are crucial to absolutely everyone.”

Launched in October 2014, CSIC brings together industry, academia and the public sector in a bid to boost innovation across the construction sector. It is supported by the Scottish Funding Council, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands & Islands Enterprise and 13 university partners.

The Scottish construction sector employs some 170,000 people across 31,000 businesses and contributes about £8.7 billion to the economy.

