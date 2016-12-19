Construction firm accredited for investment in young people

Livingston-based Esh Border Construction has achieved silver status accreditation from people-management benchmark Investors in Young People and is now eyeing gold as it builds on growth in Scotland.

It comes on the back of the firm, which has more than 100 staff, launching its Livingston base in Fairways Business Park.

Simon Phillips, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “We believe the award shows just how dedicated Esh Border Construction is to recruiting young staff and supporting their long-term development – and how much we value their contribution to our ongoing success.

“However, we are not resting on our laurels – it is simply the start of the next stage of improving our business further, part of which will involve striving for the gold standard.

“We are hugely excited about the future as we look to fresh challenges, while at the same time supporting the development and further education of our staff.”

Esh Border Construction was also recently shortlisted in the corporate social responsibility category at the Scottish Business Awards.