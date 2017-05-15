Consent secured for Water of Leith brownfield project

Architectural practice Sheppard Robson has secured planning permission for a 180-unit residential project that it said will “reinvigorate” a prominent brownfield site on banks of the Water of Leith in the north of Edinburgh.

The Canonmills Garden development, for client Artisan REI, will feature four blocks of apartments, maisonettes and townhouses, set around a garden square.

Artisan property director Clive Wilding said the scheme had received “very positive” feedback during public consultations.

Adam McGhee, partner at Sheppard Robson, added: “The project has been designed to have two different characters: the inner courtyard, which will be the calm and tranquil heart to the development, whilst the perimeter has a definite urban character respecting its location and surrounding townscape.”

