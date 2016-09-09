Concert hall gets £6.7m makeover

Kier Construction Scotland has been awarded a contract worth more than £6.7 million by Aberdeen Performing Arts to carry out work at one of the country’s most historic concert halls.

The transformation of Aberdeen Music Hall includes the restoration, redevelopment and upgrading work on this historic A-listed building.

Work is due to begin on site next month and is expected to be complete by the summer of 2018. Kier will carry out complex demolition and excavation work, restore the concert hall’s original features and build new public areas with improved access.

The ambitious plans will allow the classic auditorium with its renowned acoustics, historic Willis organ and Strachan murals to be safeguarded for future generations.

Kier Construction Scotland’s area operations director, Sean O’Callaghan, said: "We are delighted to be working on restoring and transforming the Aberdeen Music Hall - a national treasure that lies at the heart of Aberdeen city centre.

"This technically challenging project really highlights our capabilities and expertise in this field. We have a solid record of successfully completing major projects of this scale and we will build on our relationships with the local supply chain to help create a range of employment opportunities in Aberdeen and the north of Scotland to deliver this important project."

The company has undertaken work on a number of iconic buildings including Edinburgh College of Art and the Glasgow School of Art.