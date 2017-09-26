Commercial property: Scottish Property Awards entries now open

The organisers of the fifth annual Scottish Property Awards are calling for entries across 18 categories which celebrate the best new building projects, teams and deals in Scotland.

Property developers, teams and investors have until Thursday 26 October to put their work forward for national recognition, and they can enter as many categories as they wish.

The awards include Development of the Year for both commercial and public buildings, accolades for architectural excellence and recognition for city and town centre regeneration.

Teams operating in the commercial property section are not forgotten with awards including Office Agency Team, Investment Agency Team, and a new category for the 2018 awards – Hotel and Leisure Agency.

A 19-strong judging panel made up of experts from across the commercial property sector will be chaired for a third year by Fiona Morton, former managing partner and chairman of Ryden, now chair of the law firm Gillespie Macandrew.

The expert judges will meet in November to debate the latest achievements in the sector.

The winner of Deal of the Year will be voted for live on the night.

In addition to celebrating outstanding achievements in commercial property, the Scottish Property Awards raise funds for the charity It’s Good 2 Give, which has funded and developed the Ripple Retreat.

The innovative 2,800sq ft build on the shores of Loch Venachar in the Trossachs National Park was constructed by John Dennis Group and gifted to families with children who have cancer as a luxury residential respite home. The Ripple Retreat was designed by award-winning architect, Tony Kettle of the international practice Kettle Collective.

The winners will be announced in March at a glittering ceremony at the Glasgow Hilton which, in previous years, has attracted in the region of 800 guests, bringing together developers, funders, architects, councils, agents, professional advisers and contractors.

For full details of the entry process and awards, and to book a table, visit www.scottishpropertyawards.co.uk

2018 ScotTish Property Awards

The categories for the awards are:

- Development (public buildings) sponsored by BRE

- Development (commercial buildings) sponsored by Ryden

- Student accommodation development

- Architectural excellence (public use) sponsored by Wolffe

- Architectural excellence (commercial use) sponsored by RMS

- City regeneration project sponsored by Anderson Strathern

- Town centre regeneration project

- Community development project sponsored by The Scotsman

- Office agency team sponsored by New Waverley

- Industrial agency team sponsored by Peace Recruitment

- Investment agency team sponsored by Trident

- Hotel and leisure agency team

- Retail and leisure agency team sponsored by Santander

- Rising star sponsored by Bruce Stephenson Insurance Brokers

- Property funder sponsored by Weightmans

- Lifetime achievement

- Property deal sponsored by PMP

- Property company sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland

Closing date for entries: 26 October, 2017