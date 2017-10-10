Commercial property: Judges announced for Scottish Property Awards 2018

Three new judges have joined the 19-strong panel charged with selecting the winners of the Scottish Property Awards 2018.

Andrew Sutherland, joint managing director of Miller Developments, Miller Mathieson, executive director of CBRE, David Shearer, managing director of HFD Construction Group, and Martin Perry, development director of TH Real Estate have bolstered the panel which will be chaired by Fiona Morton, pictured right, former managing partner and chairman of Ryden, for a third year.

The judges will be faced with tough decisions across the 18 categories that make up the independent awards programme when they meet next month to debate the latest achievements in the commercial property sector.

“These awards have a valuable contribution to make in promoting Scotland as a centre of excellence in new development,” said Morton, who is chair of the law firm Gillespie Macandrew.

“It’s a great privilege to be part of the very thorough decision-making process and we look forward to debating the achievements of a wide range of projects and teams.”

Developers, funders, architects, councils, agents, professional advisers and contractors have until Thursday, 26 October, to submit their entries, and they are invited to enter as many categories as they wish.

The judges will consider entries in categories including Retail & Leisure Agency Team, Community Development Project, and Student Accommodation Development of the Year.

The winner of Deal of the Year, sponsored by PMP, will be voted for live at the 2018 Scottish Property Awards in Glasgow in March.

The ceremony will be held at the Glasgow Hilton and is expected to attract about 800 guests.

For a full list of judges visit http://kdmedia.co.uk/propertyawards/judges/



For details of the entry process, awards

dates and table booking information

visit www.scottishpropertyawards.

co.uk

