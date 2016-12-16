Clark Thomson gears up in Glasgow

Insurance broker Clark Thomson has announced an expansion of its Glasgow office, doubling the size of its workspace.

The Perthshire firm opened a Glasgow operation in April 2015 and has now relocated to a larger space within the same building on West Regent Street on the back of a stream of new business wins.

Staff numbers have also increased from three to eight full-time employees, including recent hires who were previously employed at Arthur J Gallagher & Co, D2 and Aviva.

The move is the first stage of a business development and growth plan that will see the firm target further market share in the city. It has invested more than £800,000 in its Glasgow operation with another £500,000 budgeted for the next two years to continue its ambition to double turnover and staff numbers over the next five years.

Regional director Catherine Kelly said: "Following our acquisition of the Willis Commercial business in Scotland in January 2015, we have rapidly built on the solid base of staff and clients it gave us in Glasgow."

Ben Bailey, managing director, added: "While we are delighted with the progress we have made over recent years, we believe we have the potential for continued growth in terms of profit, market share and services provided."

