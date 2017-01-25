Charity and developer team up for Aberdeen project

A charity supporting older people is launching an initiative, thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland, set to grow its operations in Aberdeen and help people live independently for longer.

Abbeyfield Scotland said the venture involves investing more than £2 million with developer Dandara, bringing high-quality, two-bedroom bungalows to the private rental market in the city, along with tailored service and support.

James Craigie, chairman of Abbeyfield Scotland, said: “We know that there is a demand for high-quality housing for people who still want to remain independent but have access to support services as their needs change.

“We are investing significantly in the Aberdeen area and our relationship with Dandara, as their preferred care provider, allows us to provide the accommodation and a flexible range of support that the market is looking for.”

