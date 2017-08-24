Cautious outlook despite increase in car production

The number of cars manufactured in the UK rose by almost 8 per cent last month compared with a year earlier, new figures today reveal.

Just over 136,000 cars left production lines during July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) industry body.

However, the number of cars built in the first seven months of the year was down 1.6 per cent to one million amid uncertainty over Brexit. Exports are driving production, with almost four out of five British cars shipped overseas so far this year.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “UK car production lines stepped up a gear in July, as usual bringing forward some production to help manage demand ahead of September and routine summer factory shutdowns.

“As the timing and length of these manufacturing pauses can shift each year, market performance comparisons for July and August should always be treated with caution.”

