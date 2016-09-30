Caterer Heritage Portfolio has designs on Dundee

Heritage Portfolio, the Edinburgh-based catering outfit, has been appointed to run the café, restaurant and events for Dundee’s new V&A Museum of Design.

The firm already boasts a number of visitor attractions among its clients, including the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, the Scottish Portrait Gallery, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Scone Palace.

The contract for the V&A is expected to create up to 30 permanent jobs as well as several part-time roles.

