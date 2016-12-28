Castle View Ventures boosted by sports and leisure arm

Castle View Ventures, the Bridge of Allan-based company whose business interests include sports and leisure management, catering management software and food production, has posted record sales and profits.

New accounts reveal that turnover at the group, led by managing director Martin Bell, rose to £137.1 million in the 12 months to the end of March, up from £120.2m in the previous year.

Pre-tax profits topped £9.1m, up from £5.4m last time, while total group capital investment in the year amounted to £9.2m.

The driving-force behind the performance continued to be the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Sports and Leisure Management Group (SLM) – a Leicestershire-based business acquired in 2000, which manages sports and leisure facilities on behalf of local authorities in England.

The Cambuslang-based Uin Foods operation, which makes pizzas for leading supermarkets, made a pre-tax profit of just over £1m on sales of almost £10.5m.

