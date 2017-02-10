Care home operator to expand with Barclays funding

A care home operator has agreed a seven-figure funding deal to enable it to add a nursing home facility to its portfolio, creating scores of jobs.

Springboig-based Care Homes Scotland currently operates a 70-bed bespoke build nursing home in Glasgow and has agreed a £3.8 million loan with Barclays to help with the development of a facility in the Campsie Fells.

Clachan of Campsie will comprise a 95-bed nursing home offering care for adults. The site will also house a café, hairdressing salon, cinema and private dining rooms, allowing residents and their relatives to experience a “neighbourhood atmosphere”. With four units spread over two floors, the facility will provide some 150 jobs including nurses, carers, catering and housekeeping staff.

Shal Oswal, director at Care Homes Scotland, said: “Following the success of our first nursing home, it was the right time to consider an additional property. Having banked with Barclays and formed a close relationship with the team, it was a natural progression to approach the bank with our new business plans.

“We strive to operate our care homes as a home in every sense of the word. Our clients are supported to achieve independence and encouraged to be involved.”

Jamie Grant, head of business and corporate banking at Barclays, added: “We take pride in supporting ambitious businesses that demonstrate clear plans for growth. We are keen to help even more companies like Care Homes Scotland realise their ambitions and successfully navigate the changing economic landscape.”

Barclays has 20 years’ experience providing specialist support to the sector.

