Canopies maker 123v eyes sunnier growth with investment

A family-run manufacturing firm is targeting overseas markets after doubling production capability with a six-figure investment.

123v, which produces car ports, glass verandas and canopies, is set to move into its new 5,000 square foot headquarters in Tillicoultry on Friday, exactly 20 years after the business was launched by husband-and-wife team Robin and Jayne Marlin.

The company has invested nearly £250,000 into the facility doubling its floor space to make way for new products, enabling the firm to grow.

It now has 30 staff with a turnover of £1.8 million as of April and via Business Gateway Clackmannanshire has been working with solar-focused glass firm Polysolar to test its latest product – solar power canopies – which it believes could help it break the £2m barrier next year.

Robin Marlin, chairman and technical director, said: “With interest in electric cars and generating and storing your own electricity increasing, we’ve developed a solar powered door canopy and car port with tinted glass and in-built solar panels that will generate electricity.”

He also praised Business Gateway for helping 123v connect with Scottish Enterprise’s innovation team, leading to the current support for research and development (R&D) “that helps us spread the risk”.

Marlin, who started the business after spotting a gap in the market to sell cantilever car ports to the Scottish market, added that the next “big thing” Business Gateway will help with is widening its market share.

“Because we now have space to increase production, there is no reason why we can’t replicate what we have done in the UK in Spain, France and America where there is huge potential, particularly for our new solar-powered products.”

Alison Davidson, adviser at Business Gateway, said: “123v is a fantastic success story, highlighting that Clackmannanshire is a great place to base your business if you want it to grow. The company was well-established when it came to us for advice, but its management team recognised that our connections and support could help it move the business to the next level.

“The current R&D assistance will allow the company to fine tune its new products, while further assistance with exporting will help identify and plan how best to target international markets.”

Contracts completed by 123v include the installation of three canopies at the Atlantis Hotel in the Bahamas (including one for the hotel’s orchid field), the main entrance canopy at Sterling Furniture in Tillicoultry, and a canopy at the entrance to Royal Berkshire Hospital’s A&E department in Reading.

Marlin, a former double glazing salesman, also said the biggest change the firm has seen over the past ten years is how people buy.

“In 2001 online sales accounted for only 5 per cent of our business, now they make up to 90 per cent. The last decade has seen the firm invest over £500,000 with Google on pay-per-click ads and search engine optimisation. ‘Mr and Mrs Jones’ will always be our most important customer and even more so as we look to new markets overseas, and the internet will continue to be the quickest and easiest way to attract their custom.”

