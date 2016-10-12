Call centre group Webhelp to create 80 Falkirk jobs

Webhelp, the French-owned call centre group, has unveiled plans to create 80 jobs in Falkirk by the end of the year.

The firm also said that a further 100 roles could be added over the course of next year as an unnamed “long-standing” client prepares for a range of product launches.

The expansion, which Webhelp said reflected its commitment to its UK headquarters, will see Falkirk become a “centre of excellence in customer experience”.

David Turner, chief executive of Webhelp UK, said: “We have a fantastic team of people here and that is the reason why this work, which is so important to our client, is being entrusted to Webhelp.”

The fast-growing group, which has completed nine acquisitions over the past two years, has landed a number of client wins recently, including consumer goods giant Unilever and online retailer Shop Direct.

Turner added: “We now have 35,000 employees working at 90 sites in 26 countries and our business shows no signs of slowing down.”

