Search

Call centre group Webhelp to create 80 Falkirk jobs

Webhelp UK chief executive David Turner. Picture: Iain McLean

Webhelp UK chief executive David Turner. Picture: Iain McLean

0
Have your say

Webhelp, the French-owned call centre group, has unveiled plans to create 80 jobs in Falkirk by the end of the year.

The firm also said that a further 100 roles could be added over the course of next year as an unnamed “long-standing” client prepares for a range of product launches.

The expansion, which Webhelp said reflected its commitment to its UK headquarters, will see Falkirk become a “centre of excellence in customer experience”.

READ MORE: Indian owner sells HEROtsc to French rival in £77m deal

David Turner, chief executive of Webhelp UK, said: “We have a fantastic team of people here and that is the reason why this work, which is so important to our client, is being entrusted to Webhelp.”

The fast-growing group, which has completed nine acquisitions over the past two years, has landed a number of client wins recently, including consumer goods giant Unilever and online retailer Shop Direct.

Turner added: “We now have 35,000 employees working at 90 sites in 26 countries and our business shows no signs of slowing down.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

Back to the top of the page