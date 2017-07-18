Call centre firm Ago rings up 470 jobs for East Kilbride

A call centre operator has unveiled plans to create 470 jobs in East Kilbride.

Ago Outsourcing said the jobs boost was part of a five-year strategy to invest £40 million in the business.

• READ MORE: Software outfit Ideagen plans East Kilbride jobs boost

The company’s sales division will create 90 roles from the end of this month, with a further 380 posts in customer service, financial services and social media set to follow early next year.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Denise Cassidy, contact centre operations manager at Ago, said: “This announcement could not have come at a better time for this sector, and I’m delighted that East Kilbride has been selected as the hosting location.

“The site is state-of-the-art, and the operation will, without doubt, be a very desirable opportunity for many people.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook