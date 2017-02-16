Cala poised to build another year of record profits

Upmarket housebuilder Cala Group today said it was on course deliver another year of record earnings as it hailed a “very strong” performance for the first half.

In a trading update, the Edinburgh-based firm said net private reservations grew 24 per cent to 610 units during the six months to the end of December, and it is now 80 per cent sold for the full year.

We are certainly doing our bit to increase the supply of family homes across the UK Alan Brown

However, average selling prices reduced to £504,000 during the period, down from £538,000 at the end of June 2016, which it said reflected a change to its product mix and lower exposure to homes valued at more than £1 million.

Cala, which began life in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association, was bought by private equity firm Patron Capital Partners and insurer Legal & General four years ago in a deal worth £210m.

In November, Chinese property developer Evergrande Group was named as a possible buyer of Cala, which acknowledged that it would find itself the subject of speculation “thanks to the quality of our brand and strong financial and trading performance… but from our perspective it is very much business as usual”.

Accounts for the year to the end of June 2016 revealed that pre-tax profits topped £60m for the first time in the group’s history, with revenues rising by 15 per cent to £587.1m.

Chief executive Alan Brown said today that Cala had turned in a “very strong performance” during the first six months of its financial year “and we are on course to deliver another record year of units, revenues and profits in what would be our fifth consecutive year of record growth”.

He added: “Encouragingly, the positive first half performance has continued into the second half with positive trading momentum since the start of the calendar year.

“In line with our ambitious growth plans, we are certainly doing our bit to increase the supply of family homes across the UK. Our focus in 2017 remains on scaling up and optimising the operational efficiency of our eight regional businesses, to deliver sustainable growth and an annual capacity of up to 2,500 homes within four years.”

