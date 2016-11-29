Business briefs: Cairn Lodge | Artis Dental | Dunelm

The Cairn Lodge Hotel in Auchterarder, Perthshire, has been put on the market through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

The award-winning ten-bedroom hotel, which is located on Orchill Road, is popular with visitors to the nearby Gleneagles golf courses. The freehold is on the market for £1.4 million, with an adjacent five-bedroom detached lodge available under separate negotiation.

Christie & Co associate director Stuart Drysdale, who is handling the sale, said: “The Cairn Lodge Hotel, which was recently named as Style Hotel of the Year, is an outstanding business that brings a new dimension to the hospitality market in Perthshire, offering contemporary elegance and quality at an affordable price.

“The business offers the perfect combination of modern 21st century amenities in an easily accessible countryside location. Due to its close proximity to Gleneagles, the hotel experiences a high number of visitors as well as increased business in the Grill Room, which is popular with both guests, local and passing trade from the nearby A9 trunk road.”

Dentist has lots to smile about

A dental practice in Balerno near Edinburgh has opened a surgery to specifically cater for elderly and disabled patients and families with young children, after securing a six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland.

Artis Dental has increased its workforce from eight to 12 to accommodate an increase in patients and new equipment.

Dunelm swoops on rival retailer

Homewares retailer Dunelm is to splash out £8.5 million on acquiring rival WS Group, which consists of Worldstores, Achica and baby retailer Kiddicare.

Worldstores specialises in home and garden products, while Achica is a members-only online furniture store. Dunelm is to buy the loss-making firm out of administration.

