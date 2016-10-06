Burrito business launches third Edinburgh site

A Mexican-style burrito chain has opened its third outlet in Edinburgh, in a city centre site formerly occupied by Starbucks.

Barburrito was founded in 2005 by chief executive Morgan Davies, who grew up near the Scottish capital. Its latest branch is located on Forrest Road, opposite the vast Quartermile development.

Following the opening, the firm will be taking its “fast-casual” Mexican food to Aberdeen with a new store in the Union Square development.

Davies said: "This latest opening cements our place as the leading burrito bar operator in Scotland. Having grown up near Edinburgh, I am personally excited to be selling our burritos on home turf.

"As the UK’s first burrito bar chain we are now proud to be operating 18 restaurants across nine major cities."

The new Edinburgh site has led to the recruitment of 16 new members of staff and Aberdeen will be appointing some 20 workers. The company now employs 90 people north of the Border.

Barburrito is backed by growth capital provider BGF, which last year helped fund the acquisition of Pinto Mexican Kitchen in Scotland and which has provided funding for Barburrito’s growth over the past five years.

