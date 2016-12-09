Burning ambition as candle maker scoops ESpark award

Entrepreneurs on board Entrepreneurial Spark Powered by Royal Bank of Scotland’s Virtual Accelerator programme have won £5,000 at an event in Inverness.

Jamie MacGowan of Harris-based Buth Bheag Candle Co scooped the #GoDoAcceler8 award and a £2,000 prize, having continued to grow his business significantly since joining the Virtual Accelerator. The business has taken on additional staff, secured new premises and increased the number of outlets for its products.

The event also saw Blair Fraser, founder of A2Z Signs, which supplies signage and display products, and Craig Innes, founder of independent craft distillery Pixel Spirits, both win #GoDo prizes and £1,000 for their businesses.

Meanwhile, Joanna Mackenzie, founder of cleaning services firm Clean Bees, and Glen Tonkin, founder of wood, stone and tile restoration company Toncam Flooring & Interiors, each walked away with £500 following a 60-second pitching competition.

Lucy-Rose Walker, co-founder and chief entrepreneuring officer at Entrepreneurial Spark, said: “Since we launched the Virtual Accelerator programme in September this year, our enablers have been blown away by the commitment and dedication our ‘chiclets’ have shown.”

