Building firm Dandara expands reach north of Border

An Isle of Man construction firm is expanding its reach into Scotland with plans for a high-end flats development in Edinburgh.

Dandara, which recently launched an office scheme in Aberdeen, is planning the project at a site off Corstorphine Road in what would be its first investment in the capital.

Gavin Wyley, managing director of Dandara’s operations in Scotland, said the company was actively working on other opportunities in the city and Lothians.

“We are focused on replicating the success we have enjoyed in North-east Scotland in particular, by acquiring sites in and around the city which are suitable for residential, as well as Grade A office and high quality commercial premises,” said Wyley.

Dandara was established in 1988 and designs and constructs homes and commercial properties. The company has completed more than 11,000 new homes.

