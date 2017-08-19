Builders behind Commonwealth village collect Queen’s Award

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Eva Bolander, has presented the Queen’s Award for Enterprise to the City Legacy Homes consortium of builders behind the 2014 Commonwealth Games Athletes’ Village in Dalmarnock.

The site, which has 700 homes and a 120-bed care home, housed 6,500 athletes and officials during the games. The consortium comprised housebuilders CCG, Cruden, Mactaggart & Mickel and WH Malcolm.

Martin Kiely, managing director of WH Malcolm, said: “It’s been a rewarding and inspiring journey from idea to delivery on the Athletes’ Village.

“This award really belongs to the staff at all four companies – CCG, Cruden, Mactaggart & Mickel and WH Malcolm – who worked tirelessly for years to ensure the success of the project. We are grateful, too, for the excellent working partnership we enjoyed with Glasgow City Council throughout delivering the project.”

He added: “We knew from day one that The Village would offer a lasting legacy for Glasgow’s East End, and with a decision on planning permission for the second phase of this development expected in the coming weeks, we hope to begin the next chapter of this amazing success story.”

Bolander said: “The Athletes’ Village was key – along with the Emirates Arena and the Clyde Gateway route – in the regeneration of Dalmarnock, which now has a new community centre, nursery, woodland park, and care home, with a new primary school on the way.”

