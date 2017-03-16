Builder Lovell appoints former Cala Homes director

Housing developer Lovell has named former Cala Homes director Stephen Profili as its regional managing director in Scotland as it targets expansion.

The Glasgow-based operation, which is part of construction and regeneration business Morgan Sindall, has more than 100 employees and built 277 homes in Scotland last year.

Profili will head up a newly appointed Scottish regional leadership team which includes operations director Adam Forrest, partnerships director Sarah Freel, commercial director Scott Mercer and sales director Helen Dow.

Lovell managing director Jonathan Goring said: “I’m thrilled to have secured someone of Stephen’s calibre and with such an outstanding industry track record to head up our Scottish operations.

“His appointment, together with the establishment of our new regional leadership team, puts us in a fantastic position to deliver our planned growth strategy in Scotland.”

