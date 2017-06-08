Search

BT hangs up on auditor PwC following Italian scandal

KPMG is taking over from PwC as the telecoms giant's auditor. Picture: Michael Gillen

KPMG is taking over from PwC as the telecoms giant's auditor. Picture: Michael Gillen

Share this article
0
Have your say

BT has appointed KPMG as its new auditor following the company’s Italian accounting scandal.

The telecoms group said the professional services firm will replace previous auditor PwC, closing the chapter on a 30-year relationship with the accountancy giant.

• READ MORE: BT warns of £530m hit from ‘improper practices’ in Italy

PwC will complete its audit of BT’s accounts for the 2017/18 financial year, after which KPMG will be appointed as auditor, subject to approval by shareholders at the 2018 annual general meeting.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

The move comes after an accounting scandal at the firm’s Italian division, BT Italia, which resulted in the firm booking a £530 million writedown.

Shares plummeted 19 per cent when BT first revealed details of the scandal in January, wiping £8 billion off its stock market value.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

BT boss Gavin Patterson was also stripped of his bonus following the scandal, with his total pay packet cut from £5.3m to £1.3m.

“BT, KPMG and PwC will commence transition planning immediately to ensure a smooth and effective migration during 2017/18”, the company said.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

Back to the top of the page