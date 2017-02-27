Broadcaster Kate Adie to address female entrepreneurs

Renowned broadcaster Kate Adie is to address a key event for female entrepreneurs in Edinburgh next month.

The award-winning journalist will speak at this year’s Ambition & Growth Conference, hosted by business angel group Investing Women.

At the event’s dinner at the Sheraton Hotel on 9 March, she will discuss her experiences covering major international stories and the changing role of women in many areas of public life, including their growing influence in business.

Jackie Waring, chief executive and founder of Investing Women, said Adie’s “tenacity and achievements as one of the nation’s most iconic war correspondents will provide great inspiration to the aspiring businesswomen who will be attending this year’s Ambition & Growth event”.

The conference is aimed at aspirational entrepreneurs, new business angels or professionals in leadership roles, and will feature the live final of the AccelerateHER Awards pitch competition.

