BrewDog appoints managing director for US division

Craft beer business BrewDog has appointed a managing director of its US arm ahead of the official launch of its 100,000 square foot brewery in Columbus, Ohio.

Tanisha Robinson is taking on the role at what the Scottish group said is a “crucial” time for BrewDog USA, and she will be spearheading the growth of the firm’s distribution.

“Within the next 12 months, we’ll be hiring across every aspect of the business, and with our Franklinton location opening in October and the Short North bar launching before the end of the year, we’ll be more than doubling the size of our US team,” said Robinson, an entrepreneur with a number of technology start-ups under her belt.

James Watt, co-founder of Ellon-based BrewDog, added: “As soon as we met Tanisha we knew we’d found our top dog. The killer combination of her astute business instinct, huge passion for craft beer, and her love of our new home town, Columbus, made her the perfect fit.”

• Tennent’s owner C&C said the brand is growing its share of a “flat market” amid heavy investment in marketing, writes Gareth Mackie.

The Irish drinks group, which also owns Bulmers and Magners cider, said: “The Scottish business has benefited from multi-year investment in both customers and brands. This has provided real competitive advantage and there is a degree of momentum in customer recruitment in our branded and wholesale channels.”

But in a trading update, C&C added that its full-year results would be “negatively impacted” if the current weakness of sterling against the euro continues.

