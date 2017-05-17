Branding specialists team up for consultancy launch

Two brand and marketing specialists have joined forces to launch a consultancy aimed at helping companies attract fresh talent and customers.

Edinburgh-based Brand Insiders has been formed by Susanna Freedman – who previously founded Tsuko, the agency that worked on the rebranding of the Edinburgh Tattoo – and former colleague Fiona Burnett.

Burnett was design director at Tsuko when it was acquired by London-based Emperor in 2012, and went on to become senior brand strategist at the corporate communications group.

She will now work alongside Freedman, a former Microsoft Young Director of the Year, as Brand Insiders seeks to capitalise on growing attention focusing on “employer brand”, which the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development describes as “the way in which organisations differentiate themselves in the labour market, enabling them to recruit, retain and engage the right people”.

Freedman said: “We have increasingly seen an appetite for employing the principles of branding to unite and excite employees.

“We’re both very passionate about building brands that people want to work hard for, and we are already working with some great businesses and excited about what the future holds.”

Burnett added: “The businesses we work with are often experiencing rapid growth, implementing new strategies, entering new markets, and merging and acquiring teams. In times of change, brand plays a vital role in aligning and motivating a workforce.”

