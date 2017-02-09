Borders energy firm Spark hails training academy success

Twenty residents of the Borders are celebrating after becoming the inaugural graduates of Spark Energy’s newly opened training academy.

The Spark Academy, the energy supplier’s in-house training centre, was officially launched last year by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as Spark Energy announced it was creating 69 jobs.

The initial 20 account managers, who all live within ten miles of the firm’s Selkirk base, will form part of the company’s expanding customer services department.

John Hawkins, Spark’s director of people and culture, said: “Recruiting and upskilling people is a core element of our business, which wouldn’t exist if we didn’t provide excellent customer service.

“As part of this we’re also fully committed to the Borders and are extremely proud to create jobs which support young people while increasing economic growth in the region.”

• Leading Edge Signage and Graphics has opened an office in Livingston, creating eight jobs.

Located in Brucefield Industry Park, the new operation will be the second manufacturing location in the UK for Leading Edge, whose clients include McDonald’s, Card Factory, BetFred and Kwik Fit. Since 2008, the company has grown its overall staff base to 65.

