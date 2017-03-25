Black & Lizars hits high note with hearing arm boost

The audiology arm of Scottish opticians business Black & Lizars is sounding out expansion plans after significantly increasing its contribution to the group over the course of last year.

The department, which now serves more than half of Black & Lizars’ 24 practices throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland, has an initial target of a 20 per cent increase in turnover.

Under the direction of principal audiologist Stephen Gibbs, the unit – which is taking on additional professional staff – has seen thousands of patients over the year and identified at least 1,500 people who urgently required further treatment for hearing issues.

Gibbs said: “The hearing health component of Black & Lizars is a relatively recent venture for the company.

“It was launched in 2013 to add value to the professional health care service we provide up and down Scotland and the growth we have seen has been quite remarkable, nearly doubling income last year.”

