Ballantynes targets Edinburgh lettings with Ream deal

Property firm Ballantynes has acquired Edinburgh letting agency Ream.

The company will now trade as Ballantynes Ream and sit within the wider Ballantynes Property Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed but under the deal Maureen Wallace, managing director and founder of Ream, will take up the position of lettings director and all existing staff will transfer across to Ballantynes.

Wallace said: “I am thrilled to have completed the sale of a business I founded 13 and a half years ago to a company I know share the same values and quality of service as I have in my company.

“I am pleased to be joining up with Rory and his team and look to working with them on our existing portfolio and a number of exciting new projects going forward.”

Rory Ballantyne, MD of Ballantynes Property Group, added: “This particular business offers us the opportunity to increase our market share of lettings in the Edinburgh area.”

