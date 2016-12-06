Asda strikes festive deal with Scots snack maker

Asda has signed a deal with Scottish crisp maker Mackie’s at Taypack to stock a new collection of festive snacks.

Customers from across Scotland will be able to tuck into mince pie popcorn and turkey and haggis stuffing crisp ranges.

The new product introduction comes off the back of a £100,000 deal, earlier this year, which saw Mackie’s first introduce its extensive popcorn lines on Asda shelves.

Heather Turnbull, buying manager for Asda in Scotland, said: "We’ve seen exceptional interest in Mackie’s popcorn range since launch and Mackie’s crisps have always been a favourite for customers across the country.

"Christmas is the time for families to come together and although we have lots of locally sourced Scottish products for the Christmas table on offer this year, both Mackie’s crisps and popcorn are the perfect addition to the festive fun."

James Taylor, commercial director at Mackie’s Crisps, added: "We’ve seen an explosion of popularity within the popcorn market and we couldn’t have thought of a better time to unveil new additions to our family of Mackie’s products at Asda."

