Ascensos dials up 160 jobs in £2m Clydebank boost

Contact centre operator Ascensos is to create up to 160 jobs in Clydebank as part of a £2 million expansion programme.

The firm, which recently acquired Dutch rival HECC, has leased and refurbished an old Clydesdale Bank contact centre, supported by a Scottish Enterprise regional selective assistance grant of £250,000.

Ascensos, led by managing director and co-founder John Devlin, said the expansion has also safeguarded a further 300 jobs from a previous service provider.

Devlin said that 2016 has been a “very exciting and successful year” for the Motherwell-based firm, which counts retail brands such as Argos, B&Q, Boohoo.com and Karen Millen among its clients.

He added: “We continue to develop our business at a remarkable pace and scale. To facilitate this growth we are delighted to be expanding our Scottish operations with our new centre in Clydebank and we are very grateful for the level of support provide by Scottish Enterprise.

“Clydebank will be a key location for us in the coming years and we have been highly encouraged by the skills, quality and calibre of the local workforce.”

Business minister Paul Wheelhouse said the company’s expansion plans were a “very welcome boost” for Clydebank, adding: “It is hugely encouraging to see a Scottish company, with an impressive range of clients already, invest in a local area and be able to expand into an international market also.”

Adrian Gillespie, managing director of growth companies, innovation and infrastructure at Scottish Enterprise, added: “We are delighted to support Ascensos as it expands, and that our investment will help the company create more jobs in Clydebank. This marks an exciting time for the business, with the landmark move to new premises and the promising opportunities ahead.”

