Artistic commission for underwater specialist JFD

A company specialising in complex underwater operations has taken on an unusual task by teaming up with a sculpture artist.

Subsea operations and manufacturing company JFD Global, which is part of James Fisher & Sons, explained that it subjected sculptures by London-based Steven Claydon to maximum-depth pressure testing at its National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen.

The project involved two large wooden totem-like sculptures being immersed in the equivalent of 1,000 metres of sea water, with the process recorded using underwater cameras and a photographer took detailed images of the objects before and after the test.

The venture was for the artist’s exhibition at The Common Guild in Glasgow, which addresses “the ideas of jeopardy and pressure”.

Martin Robb, JFD head of delivery, commercial services, said: “Our team is always excited to receive-out-of-the ordinary enquiries.”

