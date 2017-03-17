Search

Andy Murray serves up trio of fresh investments

The tennis ace's investments include plastic roads pioneer MacRebur. Picture: John Devlin

Sir Andy Murray has made a string of investments in early-stage businesses as part of his tie-up with crowdfunding vehicle Seedrs.

The Scots tennis star has invested undisclosed amounts into three ventures – MacRebur, VPAR and Bijou Commerce.

Dumfriesshire start-up MacRebur makes roads out of waste plastic and surpassed its £590,000 target on Seedrs, overfunding to almost £1.3 million in just over a week with more than 1,000 investors pumping ­money into the Sir Richard Branson-backed business.

VPAR is a golf technology platform which has so far raised £1.15m from almost 300 investors, including Eden Rock Capital’s chief executive James Matthews and is currently overfunding on Seedrs.

Bijou Commerce, meanwhile, is a mobile commerce platform for major retailers and has only recently gone live on the platform.

Murray said: “I’m continuing to grow my portfolio through Seedrs and have tried to choose companies that inspire me from as many different ­sectors as possible.

“I was interested in MacRebur because I am really impressed by their ambition to make a massive economic and environmental difference to road construction worldwide.”

He added: “VPAR appealed to me because I enjoy golf and it’s something I could see myself using once I finish playing ­tennis, and Bijou Commerce is a ground-breaking tech ­company which will hopefully revolutionise retail.”

Seedrs has funded more than 470 deals to date.

