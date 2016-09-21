Alloa firm RMD powering up for growth

An Alloa-based business that supplies and maintains power protection systems is targeting a doubling of its turnover within the next three years.

RMD, which was formerly known as RMD Power and Cooling, has also rebranded and launched a redesigned corporate identity as it looks to capitalise on its profitable power protection specialism.

The company, which was founded in 1993, can count household names such as GlaxoSmithKline and Auto Trader among its customers. It employs 22 people and turned over in excess of £3 million in its 2014/15 financial year.

Under its strategic growth plans, the firm will continue to offer IT facility support but said it will no longer prioritise the large-scale data centre design and build projects which have been a key focus in recent years.

RMD was founded as a supplier of uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), which provide backup power in case of outages and dips, protecting critical equipment and processes. It was one of the first UK suppliers of the APC UPS systems, now part of Schneider Electric, and continues to be a key player in the sector.

Bosses said that the decision to return to the company’s power protection roots will give it more scope to build a presence across a wider range of industries rather than focusing on the niche data centre market. It is creating jobs in its customer service and sales departments and recently increased its service engineering headcount.

The firm has also made several strategic hires in recent months including a new operations manager, David Purvis, who is tasked with driving growth in the UK.

Gavin Maxwell, RMD's managing director, said: "The company has been very successful for more than two decades and one of our core strengths has always been our flexibility and readiness to move with the market.

"With many businesses moving their data to the cloud, there are fewer private data centres and that market has declined. However, the wider market for UPS systems remains buoyant. Looking to the future I am confident that our success will come from our power protection specialism."

He added: "We have a team of highly skilled power engineers, all of whom are directly employed by RMD. We also have partnership agreements with three of the leading manufacturers of uninterruptible power supply systems. We’re very well placed to further develop the business in this area, offering maintenance and emergency cover as well as supply and installation.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook