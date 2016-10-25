Aldi reaches Scottish staff milestone

Supermarket chain Aldi has hired its 2,000th member of staff in Scotland as it remains on track to open its 72nd Scottish store by the end of the year.

Fraser Smith joins the German-owned discount grocer as an assistant store manager in the group's Erskine store, alongside a team of 19.

Aldi currently has 68 stores north of the Border and expects to see that figure rise to 72 by the close of 2016 with store openings due in Strathaven, Portobello, Newton Mearns and Port Glasgow.

Smith said: "For me the best thing about working at Aldi is being part of a business which cares for and values their staff. This builds a highly motivated team who all work together to deliver rewarding results and I'm very proud to say that I work for Aldi."

The firm has been operating north of the Border since it opened its first store, in Kilmarnock, in 1994.

Richard Holloway, managing director, Aldi Scotland, said: "We set out to expand significantly in 2016 and we're on track to realise those ambitions. We're proud of the customer base we’ve built in Scotland, the amazing teams we’ve invested in and the 340 Scottish products taking pride of place on our shelves year round.

"We’re committed to growing our business in Scotland and look forward to continued success for our staff, stores and suppliers in the coming months."

