Aggreko to power Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Organisers of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, to be held on Australia’s Gold Coast, have awarded the event’s temporary power contract to Aggreko.

Under the deal, the Glasgow-based group will provide power for all 18 competition venues, the international broadcast centre, the opening and closing ceremonies and other non-competition venues, such as the Commonwealth Games village.

A team of more than 100 Aggreko engineers, project managers and events specialists – from its Brisbane depot and other sites throughout Australia – will design, manage, install and operate its generators and associated electrical distribution equipment.

Aggreko chief executive Chris Weston said: “Our people on the ground in Australia, and the wider Aggreko team, look forward to working with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation and helping them host a successful event.”

READ MORE: Aggreko profits hit by ‘difficult’ trading conditions

Aggreko has had a presence in Australia since 1980, employing more than 300 people at 22 locations across the country.

The group helped power the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as well as the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and 2012 London Olympics, but pulled out of the running for this year’s Rio Olympics after being told that the contracts for power provision at the sporting extravaganza were being awarded in parts.

Peter Beattie, chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation, said: “The expertise and operational capabilities that the Aggreko team has in the area of temporary power delivery is critical given the absolute reliance on the system across so many Gold Coast 2018 venues and operations.

“The temporary power systems supplied by Aggreko will also contribute to the Commonwealth Games sustainability planning by optimising the use of existing venue power supplies and providing all additional power requirements through temporary infrastructure.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook