Aggreko slumps as contract woes spark profit alert

Aggreko, the Glasgow-based temporary power provider, suffered a double-digit slump in its share price yesterday following a profit alert sparked by the repricing of ‘legacy’ ­contracts in Argentina.

The FTSE 250 group said that the deals in Argentina, where it has been operating since 2008, were signed at a time when “industry dynamics were different” and the risks of operating in the country were higher amid strict ­foreign exchange controls and bond defaults.

We expect full-year profits to be lower than last year Chris Weston

Chief executive Chris Weston added: “We expect to see growth across the group in 2017, augmented by incremental annualised cost savings of £25 million from the second half. However, this will be more than offset by the significant impact of Argentina and as a result we expect full-year profit before tax and pre-exceptional items to be lower than last year.”

The warning sent shares in Aggreko down sharply, ending the day down 137p, or 13 per cent, at 921p.

Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, described the alert as a “real kick in the teeth” for the business, which has seen the low oil price dent a number of its key markets, particularly across North America.

In November, Aggreko said it was confident of delivering annual profits broadly in line with City hopes despite seeing revenues fall during the third quarter amid the ongoing weakness in the upstream oil and gas sector.

The group was buoyed recently by a deal to help keep the lights on at next year’s Winter Olympics in the South Korean city of PyeongChang, worth about $40m (£32.8m). It has also been chosen to ­provide power for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Yesterday’s profit warning came as Aggreko – which has cut 700 jobs under its cost-saving plan – reported a 12 per cent drop in pre-tax profits, excluding one-off items, to £221 million for 2016 – a year that Weston described as “challenging”.

At the firm’s rental solutions arm, revenues in North America dropped 18 per cent, driven lower by the low oil price, although it hailed “solid growth” across Europe.

Aggreko’s power solutions business, which is focused on emerging markets, said strong performances in Africa and Eurasia were accompanied by “challenging” trading across much of Latin America and parts of Asia.

Overall revenues for the 12 months to the end of December came in 3 per cent lower at £1.5 billion, but Weston insisted that he was “pleased with the progress that we are making across the group implementing our transformation programme to return the business to growth”.

The former Centrica director added: “These improvements, taken with our market leadership, technical capability and the need for our products being as relevant as ever mean I am confident we are well on track to create a stronger business for the future.”

