Aggreko hosts Argentine delegation

Temporary power specialist Aggreko has hosted a delegation from the Argentine parliament at its global manufacturing and technology facility in Dumbarton.

The visit was part of the group's wider mission to the UK aimed at strengthening political, trade and cultural ties between the two nations, hosted by the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Entering Argentina in 2008, Aggreko now employs some 450 local people and operates a fleet of more than 550 megawatts of generation capacity. This equipment is used to supplement electricity generation for the national grid, as well as supplying power to a diverse range of industrial, mining and oil and gas customers throughout the country.

Volker Schulte, director of manufacturing & technology at Glasgow-headquartered Aggreko, said: "Argentina is a key strategic market for Aggreko, so it's extremely valuable to have the opportunity to welcome such an important delegation to our global manufacturing and technology centre.

"We can showcase our R&D programme and production facility to the visiting parliamentarians, demonstrating our commitment to quality and innovation, while highlighting the skill, experience and passion of our local Dumbarton workforce.”

