Agency to market heritage properties in Edinburgh

Independent commercial property agency IME Property has been appointed to market two key B-listed properties in Edinburgh.

They comprise Jericho House in the Old Town, covering 6,700 square feet on the corner of Lothian Street and Bristo Square – which the Tollcross-based firm said could be put to use as a possible restaurant – and a New Town Georgian townhouse at 19 Dublin Street, on the market for offers in excess of £695,000.

IME managing director Iain Mercer said the local commercial property market was riding out the uncertainty caused by the EU referendum.

Mercer said: “There was a lot of nervous chatter in the sector in the wake of the Brexit vote back in June, but so far we haven’t witnessed a negative impact – if anything we are enjoying a buoyant local market.”

