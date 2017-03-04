After curtains for Clooney, Osborne Heath has soft furnishings all sewn up

An Alloa-based curtain and soft furnishings business that saw its fabrics used in George Clooney’s Edinburgh hotel room in 2015 is looking to become a £2 million company with 30 staff as it targets growth at home and internationally.

Osborne Heath has doubled turnover since starting out four years ago and expects the figure to reach £1.4m in its current financial year, according to managing director Lesley Osborne.

She told Scotland on Sunday that the firm has 25 staff and has expanded its presence at the foot of the Ochil Hills, and is currently on-site at Edinburgh’s Balmoral and Roxburghe hotels, plus the Russell in London.

Also listed among its clients are Balbirnie House in Fife, Edinburgh Castle and Harrods in London.

It completed the soft-furnishing contract at the George Hotel in Edinburgh, she added, explaining that the team only had 20 minutes to hang the curtains and dress the bed for Clooney’s arrival, when he visited Social Bite. Osborne said the firm is the largest of its type in contract soft furnishings in Scotland and its sewing team was trained by Jaeger when it had a factory nearby. “Our work is hand-crafted and not at all a production line, with most of our curtains being hand-sewn,” she added.