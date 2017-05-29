Aerospace sector revs up to £8bn so far this year

The value of aircraft production to the UK in the first four months of 2017 is estimated at £8 billion, the industry’s trade body says in a report today.

Orders placed so far this year are worth an expected further £4.6bn, says ADS, which represents companies in the UK aerospace, defence, security and space sectors.

Companies delivered 406 aircraft in the first four months of this year, just one fewer than the same period of 2016, with the backlog of orders at its fifth-highest level ever recorded – more than 13,300.

ADS chief executive Paul Everitt said: “Aerospace industry production continues to closely match the record figures achieved in 2016 and deliveries of completed aircraft are already worth £8bn to the UK economy this year.”

Everitt said there were “important choices to be made by the next government” on industrial strategy, innovation and creating a business environment that could further help UK aerospace.

