Accountancy firm adds up benefits of going electric

Accountancy firm Campbell Dallas is talking up the benefits of “going green” after acquiring two electric cars for pooled staff use.

The firm noted that changes to vehicle excise duty, which kicked in from 1 April, could see the tax on some cars, including hybrids, leaping by more than 2000 per cent. However, zero emission electric vehicles costing less than £40,000 will remain tax free, and could also qualify for a UK government grant of up to £4,500.

In addition to acquiring the two electric vehicles, Campbell Dallas has installed an electric charger at its Glasgow offices, and will shortly be adding a charger at its new office in Perth followed by a second in Glasgow.

Managing partner Chris Horne said: “Our staff and clients are very supportive of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by investing in electric cars and by generating our own power. We plan to expand our fleet so that by the end of the year each office has at least one electric car.”

